Ghana’s 30-man squad named for World Cup qualifiers

Coach of Ghana’s national football team Charles Akonnor on Friday named a 30-man provisional list for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The list includes five home-based players Richard Atta, Philemon Baffuor, Ismail Ganiyu, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, and Afriyie Barnieh.

Richard Ofori who has not played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury also made a return to the team.

Akonnor has also handed call-ups to Belgium-based duo Manaf Nurudeen and Majeed Ashimeru.

Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday before playing South Africa in Johannesburg. Enditem

