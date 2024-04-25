President of Ghana Athletics, Mr. Bawa Fuseini, is optimistic that Ghana’s 4×100-meter team will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He said all the potential athletes who can qualify are training very intensively for other qualifying meets to make it to the Olympic Games.

Speaking to Theo Sampah on the GTV Sports programme, The Page, he assures Ghanaians that certainly some athletes will fly the flag of Ghana in Paris come July and August.

The 2023 African Games 200m gold medalist and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Joseph Paul Amoah and national100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, will lead Ghana’s quest for Olympic qualification at the World Relays slated for the Bahamas on May 4-5, where 14 of the 16 relay places in Paris will be determined.

They will be complemented by the 13th African Games 200m finalist Ibrahim Fuseini, West Texas A&M’s Isaac Botsio, and Edwin Gadayi, member of the silver medal-winning quartet in Accra.

With 93 days to begin the Olympic Games, no Ghanaian athlete has yet confirmed qualification to the Paris 2024 event, however, Mr. Fuseini is very sure they will make it.

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team represents the country’s brightest chance of qualifying for the multi-sport event.

Team Ghana will have two opportunities to book an Olympic ticket in the Bahamas.

On the first day, the top two teams in each heat will advance to the final, which will take place on Day 2. Making the final will also secure their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. So Team Ghana will qualify for the Olympic Games if they make the final.

If they fail to make the final on Day 1, they will have another opportunity on Day 2 when all the teams who do not make the final, will compete in the additional round where the top two teams in each of the 3 heats will also qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The remaining two places will then be determined using the ranking system during the period up to June 30, 2024.

Joe Paul and Benjamin Azamati were part of Ghana’s 4x100m relay team who made it to the final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to Mr. Fuseini, high jumpers Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah and Cadman Evans Yamoah who won gold at the 13th African Games could also make it to the Paris Games if they can improve upon their points and performance at certified athletics meets.