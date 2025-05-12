The Ghana Olympic Committee has praised the nation’s men’s 4×100 relay team for qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

The team secured their place after a strong second-place finish in their heat at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

Ghana clocked 38.32 seconds in the first of three heats, narrowly behind France, who won with a time of 38.31 seconds. The qualification marks a swift turnaround for the team, which had initially missed out on Day One after placing third in their earlier heat with a time of 38.49 seconds.

Anchor runner Ibrahim Fuseini delivered a standout performance, sprinting a blistering 9.04-second leg to propel Ghana into contention. His efforts mirrored his strong showing on the first day, where he had also been a key performer despite the team’s earlier setback.

The World Athletics Championships, set for Tokyo in September, will now feature Ghana’s relay squad, offering another opportunity for the team to showcase its speed on the global stage. Ghana’s qualification underscores the resilience of the athletes, who bounced back swiftly to secure their place among the world’s elite.

Relay races have long been a highlight of major athletics competitions, with split-second finishes often determining success. Ghana’s progression to the championships reflects both individual brilliance and cohesive teamwork, setting the stage for an exciting challenge in Tokyo.