As Ghana marked 68 years of independence, the Center for National Interest and Research (CNIR) issued a rallying cry to the nation’s middle class and youth, urging them to reclaim agency in a political landscape it describes as paralyzed by partisanship and debt.

The think tank’s appeal, delivered during anniversary reflections, zeroed in on what it called Ghana’s “existential crossroads,” where decades of divisive politics and fiscal recklessness threaten to eclipse the promise of self-rule.

“Extreme partisan loyalties have turned governance into a tug-of-war, not a tool for progress,” said Dr. Dzabaku Kudiabor Ocansey, CNIR’s Executive Director, in a sharply worded address. The culture of “unbridled borrowing” and “winner-takes-all” governance that has left Ghana shouldering a debt burden exceeding 80% of GDP, even as inflation erodes living standards. “True freedom”.

Ocansey’s critique reserved particular urgency for Ghana’s youth, who comprise over half the population. He called for a “cognitive revolution” to shift focus from party allegiance to problem-solving, proposing a hybrid democratic model that blends Ghana’s electoral traditions with technocratic solutions. “We need leaders who innovate, not incite—leaders who see power as service, not spoils,” he said, emphasizing that middle-class professionals must spearhead this renewal.

The remarks strike a chord amid growing disillusionment with mainstream politics. Recent protests over austerity measures and corruption scandals have exposed a widening trust gap, particularly among urban professionals and students. Yet the CNIR’s vision faces skepticism. Critics note that Ghana’s two dominant parties, the NDC and NPP, still command fervent grassroots loyalty, leaving little room for emergent movements.

Political analyst, acknowledged the appeal’s symbolism but questioned its feasibility. “Mobilizing the middle class is easier said than done”. “Many are either apathetic or economically stretched too thin to engage. Structural reforms—like public funding for campaigns—must accompany these calls.”

The CNIR’s challenge coincides with President Mahama’s austerity-driven governance, including slashed Independence Day celebrations to save ₵19 million. While fiscal prudence draws praise, critics argue it risks further alienating citizens craving tangible hope.

As Ghana navigates its seventh decade, the CNIR’s plea underscores a broader reckoning: whether independence’s legacy can evolve from mere symbolism to a scaffold for inclusive progress. For Ocansey, the answer hinges on a simple yet daunting shift—from “Me” to “We.” “Our freedom,” he said, “will remain hollow until every Ghanaian sees themselves as both architect and heir of this nation.”