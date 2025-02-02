Ghana’s 84% Challenge: Can Mahama Sustain Historic Approval Amid IMF Austerity?

President John Dramani Mahama’s 84% approval rating, unveiled in a Global InfoAnalytics poll this week, has electrified Ghana’s political landscape.

But beneath the euphoria lies a pressing dilemma: how to reconcile sky-high public expectations with the harsh realities of a $3 billion IMF bailout and global economic headwinds.

The survey, conducted days after Mahama’s cabinet vetting sparked parliamentary chaos, reveals a nation hungry for stability. A staggering 78% of Ghanaians—up from 32% in 2024—anticipate improved living standards within a year, despite the cedi’s 30% plunge against the dollar last quarter.

The ‘Mahama Magnetism’

Key to Mahama’s appeal is his emphasis on inclusivity. His 35-member cabinet, the first to achieve gender parity in Ghana’s history, includes youth advocates, disability rights champions, and private sector leaders. Social media has dubbed it the “Unity Government,” though critics call it a populist gambit.

“This cabinet reflects Ghana’s diversity, not just political alliances,” said Hajia Fatima Abubakar, a civil society leader. “But will it withstand the pressures of partisan politics?”

The IMF Elephant in the Room

Ghana’s IMF program, approved in December 2024, demands stringent reforms: subsidy cuts, tax hikes, and state-owned enterprise privatizations. While Mahama has pledged to “soften the blow” through social interventions, analysts warn of turbulence.

“The IMF’s conditions are a political time bomb,” said economist Dr. Fred Asare. “Approval ratings could nosedive once fuel prices rise or public sector layoffs begin.”

Already, tensions are simmering. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has threatened strikes if wage arrears persist, while market traders in Makola have protested rising import duties. Mahama’s ability to balance IMF dictates with grassroots realities will define his tenure.

Parliamentary Powder Keg

The president’s legislative agenda faces another hurdle: a hung Parliament. With the NDC holding 138 seats against the NPP’s 137, every bill promises trench warfare. The recent Appointments Committee debacle, where lawmakers destroyed property during a vetting session, underscores the volatility.

“This Parliament mirrors national divisions,” said Speaker Alban Bagbin. “Mahama must master coalition-building, not just crowd-pleasing.”

Corruption

Mahama’s flagship anti-corruption initiative—the Office of Procurement Oversight (OPO)—has drawn both praise and skepticism. Designed to audit contracts exceeding $5 million, the OPO’s independence is under scrutiny.

“Will it have prosecutorial powers, or be another paper tiger?” asked Transparency International’s Samuel Harrison. Past probes, like the 2014 SADA scandal, haunt Mahama’s anti-graft credentials.

Youth

With 57% of Ghana’s population under 25, youth unemployment remains a tinderbox. Mahama’s “Digital Jobs Initiative,” aiming to create 1 million tech-based roles by 2026, has energized young voters. Yet, skeptics note similar pledges went unfulfilled during his first term.

“We’re tired of slogans,” said Kofi Adjei, a 24-year-old graduate. “We need skills, not just smartphones.”

A Global Spotlight

Internationally, Ghana’s poll surge has attracted attention. The World Bank cites it as a “case study in post-crisis hope,” while credit agencies warn of “irrational exuberance” in bond markets.

As Mahama prepares for his first major speech to Parliament, Ghanaians await concrete plans. The 84% approval, while impressive, is a mandate laced with urgency. For a leader who campaigned on “The Ghana We Want,” the time for want is over—the demand is now for delivery.

