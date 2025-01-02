Ghana’s 8th Parliament Set for Dissolution, 9th Parliament Transition to Proceed Smoothly

The Planning Committee for the dissolution of the 8th Parliament and the inauguration of the 9th Parliament has reassured the public that the transition process will be smooth, peaceful, and in accordance with constitutional requirements.

As part of the transition, the 8th Parliament will officially dissolve at midnight on Monday, January 6, 2025, with the newly elected Members of the 9th Parliament set to convene at 11:00 PM for the election of a Speaker and two Deputy Speakers.

Camillo Pwamang, Deputy Coordinator for the Dissolution and Inauguration Committee and Deputy Clerk of Parliament, emphasized the importance of the transition, calling it a milestone in Ghana’s democratic journey. He noted the determination to ensure a seamless transition, adding that the process would be handled with the utmost regard for constitutional propriety. “This forthcoming transition is yet another milestone in this proud tradition, and we are determined to shepherd it seamlessly with the highest regard for constitutional and procedural propriety,” Pwamang stated.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration and national unity during this crucial period. “This period of transition should be one of solemn responsibility and collaborative effort. It demands of us not only administrative efficiency but also an unwavering commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and national unity,” he added.

Gifty Twum Ampofo, the Chairperson for the Planning Committee, further underscored the significance of the Speaker’s election, scheduled for January 6, 2025. “This election is a pivotal moment as it will set the tone for legislative leadership in the upcoming term. We are actively collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure this process is conducted fairly and transparently,” Ampofo said.

As the country looks toward the presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025, Ampofo encouraged Ghanaians to embrace the new leadership with optimism. “The presidential inauguration will not only mark the beginning of a new chapter in our governance but also celebrate our enduring democratic values. We encourage all Ghanaians to join in this historic occasion as we welcome our new leaders,” she concluded.

In the meantime, it has been reported that the presentation of the mini-budget by the government has been postponed. The focus has shifted to the consideration of the Report of the Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 office holders, according to TV3 parliamentary correspondent.

As Ghana prepares for this critical transition, the emphasis on smooth collaboration, transparency, and national unity is commendable. The peaceful dissolution of the 8th Parliament and the inauguration of the 9th Parliament exemplifies the country’s commitment to upholding democratic processes, providing a strong foundation for the incoming government to build on. With key decisions still pending, such as the election of the Speaker and the consideration of officeholders’ emoluments, Ghanaians can expect a busy and crucial start to the new parliamentary term. The tone set during these transitional moments will influence the effectiveness of governance for years to come, making this a defining period for the country.