Ghana’s 8th Parliament to Be Dissolved Today, Paving the Way for 9th Parliament

Ghana’s 8th Parliament will officially be dissolved today, January 6, 2025, at 9 am, setting the stage for the swearing-in of the 9th Parliament at midnight.

The dissolution will occur during the final sitting of the House, presided over by Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, after the conclusion of all remaining parliamentary business.

The 8th Parliament has been one of the most dramatic in the country’s history, with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing 137 seats each. The situation led to a delicate balance of power, which was ultimately tipped in favor of the NPP after an independent MP decided to align with their side, creating a slim majority.

As the 8th Parliament makes its exit, the newly elected members of Parliament will be sworn in at midnight, marking the official start of the 9th Parliament. This transition will also include the election of a new Speaker of Parliament, which will be conducted through a secret ballot.

On January 5, 2025, President-elect John Dramani Mahama endorsed the current Speaker, Alban Bagbin, for re-election and instructed his parliamentary members to nominate him for the speakership position. The election of the Speaker is expected to be one of the most closely watched moments of the transition, as it will set the tone for the legislative agenda of the 9th Parliament.

This significant political moment marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, as Ghana prepares for the dynamics of its next legislative session.