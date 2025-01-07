Ghana’s 9th Parliament Officially Inaugurated Amid Legal Dispute Over Akwatia Seat

Ghana’s 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic was officially inaugurated on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, marking the commencement of a new legislative session.

The historic ceremony, held at Parliament House in Accra, followed the dissolution of the 8th Parliament at midnight, and it was attended by dignitaries, family members, and friends, symbolizing a fresh political chapter for the nation.

Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the re-elected Speaker of Parliament, was sworn into office by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Bagbin, who served as Speaker during the 8th Parliament, was re-nominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and received overwhelming support from Members of Parliament (MPs). His re-election solidifies his role as a crucial figure in Ghana’s democracy, drawing on decades of parliamentary experience.

Following his swearing-in, Speaker Bagbin presided over the oath-taking ceremony for 275 Members of Parliament-elect. However, the Ablekuma North constituency remains unrepresented, as unresolved election issues prevent the swearing-in of its elected MP. Despite this, the ceremony proceeded smoothly, symbolizing a new political landscape shaped by the 2024 general elections.

The NDC emerged as the majority party, securing 183 of the 276 parliamentary seats. The party’s leadership for the 9th Parliament includes Majority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson (MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam), Deputy Majority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP for Ellembelle), Majority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza (MP for Adaklu), and Deputy Majority Chief Whip Ahmed Ibrahim (MP for Banda).

While the inauguration itself unfolded without significant issues, a legal dispute over the Akwatia parliamentary seat cast a shadow over the proceedings. The Koforidua High Court upheld an injunction that bars Ernest Kumi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for Akwatia, from being sworn in as MP-elect. The injunction also prevents the Clerk of Parliament from administering the oath to Kumi.

The legal challenge was initiated by the NDC’s Akwatia candidate, Henry Boakye Yiadom, who alleged irregularities during the December 7, 2024, elections. The court granted the injunction on January 2, 2025, pending further hearings. NPP lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo contended that the petition was improperly filed, as election results can only be contested within 21 days of being gazetted. Nonetheless, the court’s injunction remains in effect, preventing Kumi from assuming office.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin revealed that Kumi was prepared to face legal consequences if he were allowed to participate in the swearing-in and subsequent Speaker election. However, Clerk Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror made it clear that proceeding with Kumi’s participation would violate the court’s order, leaving the matter unresolved for now.

Despite these legal challenges, the inauguration of the 9th Parliament marked the beginning of a new legislative era for Ghana, with Speaker Bagbin’s leadership guiding the House into a future marked by both cooperation and legal complexities.