Ghana’s 9th Parliament to Convene at Midnight for Inaugural Session

Ghana’s 9th Parliament is set to convene at 12:05 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, marking the beginning of a new legislative term.

This will take place immediately following the dissolution of the 8th Parliament, with a swift transition of power being central to the proceedings.

The inaugural session will begin with the election of the new Speaker of Parliament and two Deputy Speakers. Following that, all newly elected Members of Parliament will take their oaths of office, officially beginning their tenure in office.

This transition aims to ensure a seamless handover of legislative authority, reflecting the commitment to stability and continuity in Ghana’s governance. In preparation for the changeover, Parliament has already approved the 2025 mini-budget, a key step to ensure that essential government services continue without disruption during the early days of the incoming administration.

The outgoing government, under President Akufo-Addo, is expected to hand over power to the incoming John Dramani Mahama administration on January 7, 2025, continuing Ghana’s tradition of peaceful transitions of power. The swift and efficient preparations underscore the importance of maintaining governance structures even as political leadership changes hands.