Ghana’s 9th Parliament to See Slight Rise in Female Representation

As Ghana prepares for the inauguration of its 9th Parliament in January 2025, the number of female representatives is set to increase, though the rise is marginal.

With 41 women expected to sit in the new Parliament, the country’s legislature will see its highest number of female MPs, though the change remains statistically insignificant when compared to the previous session.

The 8th Parliament, which will come to a close in January, recorded 40 women in its ranks, marking a historic high for female representation in the Fourth Republic. The progress made over the years has been steady but slow. Since Ghana’s return to democratic rule in 1992, the number of female lawmakers has steadily increased, reaching 16 in 1992, and rising to 19, 25, and 31 over the following decades. The most significant increase came between 2012 and 2016, when the number of women MPs grew from 31 to 38. In the most recent elections, the number of female parliamentarians grew by just one, to 41.

Though the increase may appear modest, it reflects Ghana’s broader progress towards gender equality in politics. A total of 118 women contested the 2024 parliamentary elections, a small proportion of the 801 candidates vying for seats in the 276 constituencies.

Of the 40 female MPs in the outgoing Parliament, 20 will return for the 9th session—17 from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and 3 from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). This will leave 21 new female MPs, with 15 from the NDC and 6 from the NPP. As a result, the NDC will have the majority of female representatives, with 32 women MPs, while the NPP will be represented by just 9.

Despite the modest increase in female representation, the figures remain a step in the right direction for gender inclusivity in Ghana’s political landscape. Supporters of affirmative action hope that the growing presence of women in Parliament will lead to greater collaboration and more gender-sensitive policies. However, the lack of major progress in female representation remains a challenge in a legislature that is expected to be highly polarized in the coming years.

The growing call for increased female participation in politics has gained significant traction in Ghana over the past decade. As the 9th Parliament convenes, many will be watching to see how these female lawmakers work together to address pressing national issues and advance policies that promote gender equity and national development.