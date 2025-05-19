Ghana’s Ablakwa Represents President at Pope Leo XIV’s Inaugural Mass

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa attended Pope Leo XIV’s historic inaugural Mass at Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City on May 18, 2025, as the official representative of President John Dramani Mahama.

The ceremony marked the formal beginning of the new pontiff’s papacy, drawing dignitaries from across the globe.

In a Facebook post, Ablakwa described the opportunity as a “profound honor,” expressing gratitude for the chance to represent Ghana at the significant event. He also acknowledged the blessings and warmth extended by Pope Leo XIV during the ceremony. Following the Mass, Ablakwa and diplomat Sati Ocran met with Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, conveying President Mahama’s best wishes.

“Ghana remains immensely proud of Cardinal Turkson’s globally acclaimed accomplishments,” Ablakwa wrote, praising the cardinal’s role as Chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and sharing appreciation for their “fatherly and spiritual insights.”

The event underscores Ghana’s active diplomatic engagement with the Vatican and the global Catholic community. Cardinal Turkson, a prominent Ghanaian prelate, continues to be a key figure in bridging Ghana’s relations with the Holy See.