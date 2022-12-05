Ghana’s Adonteng Boateng grabs U.S. President Lifetime Achievement Award

Bishop John Adonteng Boateng, Founder of Divine Word Ministries, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden Jr.

The awards scheme organised under the auspices of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation was held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Hilton Long Island in New York.

Astute individuals honoured for their longtime commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.

Bishop Adonteng Boateng was among the honorees on the awards night, as he was adjudged one of the changemakers in American society.

His citation read: “The American story depends not on anyone of us, not on some of us, but all of us. I congratulate you for taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good.

“And I am proud to present you with the President’s Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of your 4000 hours of service to this great nation.

“By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face—solutions that we need now more than ever.

“We are living in a moment that calls for hope, light, and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another.

“Through your service, you are providing all three. On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you.”

The highly respected spiritual leader has, over the years, embarked on social responsibilities to feed and clothe the homeless in the United States.

Adonteng Boateng, who is an International Police Chaplain in the United States, is one of the few Africans who has fostered unity among communities and their police departments.

He has over the years touched the lives of families and offered scholarships to young individuals to study at top universities in America.