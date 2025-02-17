Ghana’s Agric Minister Urges Schools, Churches to Cultivate Farms Amid Food Shortages

In a bold move to address mounting food shortages in schools, Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has called on all senior high schools (SHS), religious institutions, and local authorities to establish dedicated farms to grow staple crops.

The directive, announced during a press briefing on February 14, aims to bolster food security amid challenges linked to the government’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, which has strained supply chains for meals nationwide.

Opoku revealed that formal letters had been dispatched to secondary schools via regional education directors, urging them to leverage available land for cultivating rice, maize, yam, and plantain. “Schools are crying for food while fertile soil surrounds them. Why wait for supplies from Accra when we can grow our own?” he questioned, emphasizing Ghana’s agricultural potential. The initiative forms part of the broader “Feed Ghana” program, designed to achieve national food sufficiency and support industrial demand.

The minister’s appeal extends beyond schools. Churches, traditional leaders, and district assemblies have also been encouraged to contribute. “If congregants are hungry, how can they focus on worship?” Opoku argued, noting that some religious groups already operate farms. He stressed that every institution—and even households—should adopt “home gardens” to grow vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, and garden eggs, reducing reliance on market purchases.

The push follows reports of erratic food deliveries to SHS institutions under the FSHS policy, which guarantees free meals for students. While the program has boosted enrollment, critics highlight logistical gaps, with some schools facing delays in government-provided ingredients. Opoku’s plan seeks to decentralize food production, empowering communities to supplement central supplies.

Agricultural experts have cautiously welcomed the proposal but flagged potential hurdles. “School farms require resources—tools, seeds, training—and sustained commitment,” said Kwame Asare, an agronomist based in Kumasi. “Without funding and oversight, this could become another well-intentioned but under-executed project.” Others point to successful models in neighboring countries, where school farms double as practical agricultural training for students.

The “Feed Ghana” campaign also prioritizes industrialization, aiming to supply raw materials to local processors. Opoku outlined additional strategies, including large-scale irrigation projects and incentives for commercial farmers, though details remain sparse.

As the policy rolls out, stakeholders await clarity on implementation. Will schools receive subsidies or technical support? How will harvests be managed? For now, the minister’s message is clear: “Ghana’s soil is rich. Let’s dig into it—not just for survival, but for growth.” The success of this call may well depend on translating rhetoric into actionable support for those expected to till the land