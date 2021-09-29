Ghana’s Agric Sector can generate US$30 billion annually – TIAST Group

Mr Augustine Esamoah, Business Development Manager at the Torchbearer International Agricultural Science and Technology Group (TIAST Group) has opined that the agricultural sector of the country can generate $30 billion annually if stakeholders can easily get access to highly efficient processing lines and farm tools.

He added that the sector can boost the country’s economy and create jobs if we can have enough qualified technicians, engineers and experts running our factories; have available spare parts for processing lines and farm tools are easily accessible when needed, and if there is reliable quick maintenance services for processing lines and farm tools.

He mentioned difficulty in procuring highly efficient fully automated processing lines and farm tools, lack of qualified technicians, engineers and experts in the field; delay or unavailability of spare parts for processing lines and farm tools during downtimes, and and the lack of efficient and quick maintenance services for processing lines and farm tools as some of the challenges to the sector.

Mr Esamoah made the remarks when addressing participants at the ongoing 6th Agricultural Industrialization Conference in Takoradi under the theme, “Financial and Technological Support for Agricultural Processing organised by the TIAST Group in partnership with the Stanbic Bank.

According to him, industrialization is the best solution for the country’s agricultural problems as it has proven for China, Thailand, USA and many other countries, where the agricultural industrialization sector generates billions of dollars annually.

He said, though successive governments since independence, cooperatives and individuals have tried to industrialize the agricultural sector in their own way by setting up processing factories to add more value to our raw materials, generate better paying employment and revenue for the country, the sector has faced various technology and technical setbacks.

Against this background, he said the TIAST Group seeks to design, manufacture and install a world standard fully automated processing line with a three (3) year warranty for the major equipment; construct the warehouse, workshop, offices, dormitories, water recycling, water treatment and water purification system for the factory.

The TIAST Group will also provide a plant with the capacity matching the installed power of the processing line for its partners and farm tools for the cultivation of the farm, with a processing line that has an extraction rate of about 99%, saves 30% electricity and 60% water, and produces a high quality processed goods that meets international standards.