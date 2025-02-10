Ghana’s Agricultural Funding Crisis: Millions Lost Amid Accountability Gaps

Despite over $600 million in development funds funneled into Ghana’s agricultural sector through international partnerships, less than half of these resources directly reach their intended projects, according to Anthony Morrison, CEO of the Chamber of Agribusiness (CAG).

In a sharp critique, Morrison attributed the systemic waste to weak oversight, poor impact assessments, and a glaring absence of post-project monitoring. The revelation casts a shadow over the effectiveness of donor-funded initiatives, with significant portions of funds reportedly diverted to workshops and administrative engagements rather than on-the-ground implementation.

Morrison singled out the National Development Planning Committee (NDPC), Ghana’s central policy coordination body, for failing to enforce accountability among ministries and agencies. “The NDPC lacks the authority to hold underperforming entities to account,” he stated, emphasizing how overlapping projects and duplicated efforts by donor partners and government agencies further dilute impact. For instance, multiple organizations often fund similar initiatives in the same regions under different names, a problem exacerbated by the absence of a centralized tracking system. To address this, Morrison proposed a national agricultural project registry with real-time data on ongoing and completed initiatives. Such a system, he argued, could curb redundancy, improve resource allocation, and ensure equitable distribution of projects across the country.

The call for transparency coincides with the launch of Ghana’s Core Agriculture and Production Methods and Environment (CorePME) Survey, a collaborative effort between the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Slated to run from February to March 2025, the survey aims to plug critical data gaps by analyzing farming practices, input usage, and climate resilience. Over 220 field officers will deploy advanced data collection tools to compile insights on crop yields, livestock management, and sustainability metrics. Officials say the findings will guide reforms under the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program while aligning with global benchmarks like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Africa’s CAADP commitments.

Edward Asuo Afram, acting deputy government statistician, underscored the survey’s role in transforming policymaking. “Agriculture employs more Ghanaians than any other sector, yet reliable data has been scarce,” he remarked during the launch in Winneba. The initiative, he added, will enable evidence-based decisions to boost food security and mitigate climate risks.

While the CorePME survey represents a step toward data-driven governance, it raises questions about Ghana’s broader accountability framework. Morrison’s proposed registry and the NDPC’s inertia highlight a disconnect between data collection and institutional enforcement. Without mechanisms to penalize mismanagement or redirect funds effectively, even the most robust datasets risk gathering dust. Donors like GIZ and UNICEF may also need to reassess funding structures, prioritizing direct project oversight over bureaucratic workshops. For Ghana’s agricultural sector—and the millions relying on it—the stakes transcend statistics. It’s about ensuring every dollar translates to tangible progress, from seed to harvest.