Ghana’s Agriculture Declining Due To Preference For Foreign Produce – Prof. Baiden

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

Professor Frank Baiden, the esteemed Dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), delivered a stark assessment of Ghana’s agricultural landscape, attributing its decline to a pervasive preference for foreign goods. He lamented the paradox of poultry products flooding the market while poultry farming languishes in obscurity.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Professor Baiden noted the proactive measures developed nations took to bolster their agricultural sectors for sustainable development. These countries leverage their farmers’ produce to establish themselves as key suppliers to developing nations like Ghana. He underscored the concerning reliance of African countries on foreign aid, often in the form of agricultural imports, perpetuating a cycle of dependence and hindering domestic agrarian growth.

“A nation unable to feed its people is in crisis,” Professor Baiden emphasized, highlighting the fundamental importance of food sovereignty. He stressed that Ghana’s overreliance on imported food undermines its ability to ensure a stable food supply and promote good nutrition among its citizens.

These systemic challenges, as Professor Baiden elucidated, contribute to the deficiency of nutritious food options, exacerbating the prevalence of malnutrition and diet-related diseases. Speaking at the certificate awarding ceremony for participants of the “Good Nutrition Starts with Me” workshop organized by Africa Catalyzing Action for Nutrition (AfriCAN), Professor Baiden applauded the organization’s commitment to addressing such pressing issues from within Africa.

He encouraged the workshop attendees to translate their newfound knowledge into tangible actions within their communities, emphasizing the vital role they play as advocates for good nutrition. The certificates they received, Professor Baiden affirmed, serve as symbols of their readiness to effect positive change and should be wielded with purpose.

Highlighting AfriCAN’s recent efforts in the Volta Region to train journalists and youth as ambassadors for good nutrition, Professor Baiden reiterated the urgent need for grassroots initiatives to tackle the nutritional challenges facing Africa. Through collective action and advocacy, he concluded, a brighter, healthier future for the continent can be realized.