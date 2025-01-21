Ghana’s Agriculture Minister-Designate Unveils Ambitious Plans to Revive Sector

Mr. Eric Opoku, Ghana’s Minister-Designate for Food and Agriculture, appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on January 20, 2025, to outline his vision for transforming the country’s struggling agricultural sector.

In his presentation, Opoku addressed some of the most pressing issues plaguing Ghana’s agricultural landscape, including declining cocoa production, the challenges faced by the poultry industry, and the need to engage young people in farming.

One of the most alarming challenges he highlighted was the severe drop in cocoa production, which has fallen to its lowest point in two decades. According to data from the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), the country’s cocoa output for the season has reached just 530,000 metric tonnes, far below the target of 850,000 tonnes. Opoku acknowledged that this shortfall has led to Ghana defaulting on an $800 million syndicated loan, which was originally intended to purchase 850,000 tonnes of cocoa. He expressed his commitment to resolving the debt and addressing the financial difficulties within the sector.

The poultry sector, Opoku said, is also facing a crisis. The rising cost of poultry feed has put a strain on farmers, and the Minister-Designate believes that the solution lies in financial support for poultry farmers. Through a new initiative called the “Poultry Farm to the Table Programme,” Opoku intends to provide farmers with the resources they need to expand their operations and increase production. Moreover, he emphasized the need to make poultry feed more affordable, which would alleviate the financial burden on farmers and help the industry recover.

Another major concern that Opoku raised was the lack of youth involvement in agriculture, which has become a significant barrier to the growth of the sector. To address this, he proposed a government initiative aimed at acquiring and preparing land for agricultural purposes, which would then be handed over to farmers. By doing so, he hopes to not only boost food production but also increase food security. Opoku also plans to recruit more agricultural extension officers to bridge the gap in technical support for farmers across the country.

Perhaps one of the most innovative ideas Opoku presented was his proposal to introduce institutional farming in secondary schools. He suggested that each secondary school in Ghana establish its own farm, which would serve both as a source of food for the school feeding program and as an educational tool to foster a deeper appreciation for agriculture among students. The initiative could potentially lower the cost of food for schools while increasing the quality and quantity of meals provided to students, all while promoting food security within the educational system.

Opoku’s vision for transforming Ghana’s agricultural sector comes at a time when the industry is facing numerous challenges. However, if his proposals are implemented effectively, they could significantly improve the state of agriculture in Ghana, boost food security, and create opportunities for the youth to engage in farming as a viable and profitable career. The outcome of his appointment and the subsequent policies will be keenly observed by all stakeholders in the country’s agricultural ecosystem.