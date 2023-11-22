Ghana’s agriculture sector recovering from COVID-19, economic shocks

A Ghanaian official on Tuesday said the country’s agriculture sector has been gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic restructuring.

Anthony Morrison, chairman of the Ghana Agriculture Sector Skills Body of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said at the opening of the Plastprintpack and Agrofood Ghana Exhibition that the agriculture sector is poised for growth to anchor food security, promote agro-processing, and create jobs as it recovers from these shocks.

He noted that since the agriculture sector could not stand alone, the sector players would like to see derivatives with more positive impacts on the sector for collaboration.

The official urged investors to get involved with the agro-processing sector, in line with the government’s desire to reduce the export of raw materials and promote agroindustries to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative.

“We will ensure that the private sector is well-positioned to engage development partners, international trade partners, and investors to see how we can have mutual business relationships to create a win-win situation for all,” Morrison added.

The three-day exhibition is an international trade show that provides a platform for food processing companies and packaging companies to boost collaboration, which attracted over 100 exhibitors this year to display various products and packaging technology.