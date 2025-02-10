Ghana’s Akufo-Addo Mourns Namibia’s Founding Leader Sam Nujoma

Former Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended heartfelt condolences to Namibia following the death of its founding president, Dr. Sam Nujoma, lauding the late leader’s enduring legacy in Africa’s liberation history.

In a social media tribute marking his first public statement since leaving office after Ghana’s 2024 elections, Akufo-Addo praised Nujoma’s pivotal role in securing Namibia’s independence and shaping its democratic foundations.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of H.E. Dr. Sam Nujoma, a hero of African liberation,” Akufo-Addo wrote, emphasizing Nujoma’s dual legacy as a freedom fighter and nation-builder. The post underscored Nujoma’s leadership of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO), which spearheaded Namibia’s decades-long struggle against colonial rule before transitioning into a governing party post-independence in 1990.

Akufo-Addo’s message resonated with historical significance, drawing parallels to Ghana’s own anti-colonial journey under Kwame Nkrumah. By honoring Nujoma’s contributions to a “secure, prosperous, and democratic Namibia,” the former president highlighted the interconnected struggles of African nations against imperialism. His remarks also carried subtle political undertones, reflecting on the challenges of sustaining democratic ideals after liberation—a theme familiar to both Ghana and Namibia.

The tribute, addressed to Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, Nujoma’s family, and SWAPO leadership, comes at a time of renewed reflection on Africa’s post-independence trajectories. Analysts note Akufo-Addo’s decision to break his post-office silence with this gesture underscores Nujoma’s symbolic stature across the continent. While Namibia mourns a foundational figure, Akufo-Addo’s words serve as a reminder of the fragile yet enduring ties binding Africa’s liberation-era leaders and their modern successors.

Nujoma, who passed away at 95, remains a polarizing figure in some circles, criticized for his prolonged tenure and SWAPO’s authoritarian streaks. Yet, Akufo-Addo’s focus on his early triumphs reflects a broader trend of commemorating liberation leaders amid contemporary debates about governance and legacy. For now, the tribute stands as a diplomatic nod to shared history—and a tacit acknowledgment of the unfinished work Nujoma’s generation began.