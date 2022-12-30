Ghana’s Akufo-Addo urged to apologize over ‘Russian mercenaries’ comment

The Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been urged to apologize to Russia and the entire African continent over his recent comments about some Russian mercenaries close to Ghana’s northern border with Burkina Faso.

A well-known tik toker, Timo Media, emphasized that the Ghanaian leader’s comment is a “big betrayal” to the whole of the African continent following the assistance Russia gave some countries on the continent prior to their independence as well as after attaining statehood.

According to him, African countries have a lot of confidence and trust in Ghana; hence, Akufo-Addo’s comments could cause disaffection, loss of trust, and respect for Ghana.

The tik toker said, “The entire African continent always looks up to Ghana.” “When Ghana speaks, the entire world listens, and all African countries have that confidence in us, so for him to go to the United States to betray the entire African continent is very dangerous.”

“Even if it means traveling all the way to Moscow to apologize, he should do so; it is critical,” the tik toker added.

Ghana, he stressed, is the gateway to Africa, and he urged President Akufo-Addo to do everything within diplomatic circles to maintain that accolade.

The Ghanaian government has introduced the “Gold for Oil” program, under which Ghana will buy oil in gold in order to bring down fuel prices in the country, and this, Timo says, is a positive step the West African country can pursue to gain economic independence from the west and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but he warned such a deal cannot happen without the Russians.

He argued that the US would never stand by and watch Ghana buy oil in exchange for gold without retaliating, and he emphasized that this is where Russia becomes the country’s only ally under the “Gold for Oil” deal.

Akufo-Addo recently claimed that Burkina Faso has hired “Russian mercenaries” to fight insurgency in the country during a session at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington.

According to him, Burkina Faso has given out a mine near its southern border with Ghana as payment for the Russians’ service.

“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border.” “Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there,” Akufo-Addo said.

“I believe a mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services. “The Prime Minister of Burkina Faso has been in Moscow for the last 10 days,” he added.

The comment resulted in a diplomatic row in which Burkina Faso summoned Ghana’s ambassador in Ouagadougou for questioning over President Akufo-Addo’s allegation.