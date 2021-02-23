A Gambian has decided to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Amadou Krubally who saw Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong compete at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games for Ghana and Africa got inspired, reached out to him and started a winter sport federation for the Republic of Gambia.

This past weekend, they met him for the first time. We both competed at the IBSF ICC races in Innsbruck, Austria.

Frimpong said he felt so proud to see his fellow African breaking barriers and challenge the status quo.

“This kid is quick at the start and can slide. I am xcited for his future in the sport and I hope to see more Africans compete in winter sport” he said.