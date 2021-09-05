Ghana’s Alfred Lamptey KOs Iddi Kayumba Of Tanzania To Win WBO/WBC Youth Titles

19 year old Ghanaian Alfred Lamptey aka ‘Bukom Bomber’ on Saturday night became the new World Boxing Organsation (WBO) Youth Junior Lightweight and World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver Super Featherweight champion after defeating Iddi Kayumba of Tanzania at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The enterprising skillful pugilist won every round, putting Kayumba to the canvas in the second round and incessantly thumped the Tanzanian throughout the bout until the referee Roger Barnor stopped proceedings in R10.

The teenage rising star who turned pro last year has now won four different belts in two straight fights after winning the West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) and Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) featherweight belts respectively by defeating veteran, George Krampah at the same Bukom Boxing Arena back in March this year.

Alfred Lamptey who also loves to be called ‘Show Time’ progresses in his record to 9-0, 7 KOs and moves on in his mission to become one of the youngest world champions.

He is sponsored by Ashfoam Ghana, and the Communications Manager of the company, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko Antwi can not wait to congratulate him for becoming the nation’s freshest world champion.

Meanwhile, Friends of Boxing (FOB) have also congratulated the new champion, and advised him to remain committed, disciplined and train harder to reach the bigger titles.