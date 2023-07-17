Ghana’s Alfred Lamptey versus Richard Pumicpic on Saturday in Dubai

Its happening on Saturday in Dubai, as Ghana’s world title hope, the highly rated Alfred Lamptey, alias ‘The Bukom Bomber’ as well as ‘Showtime’ takes on Filipino veteran, Richard Pumicpic.

The undefeated Lamptey, the pride of Bukom is putting his unbeaten record and world title credentials on the line this Saturday, July 22 at Dubai Studio City.

He is managed by Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye and other foreign partners.

The bout is an undercard of Dickes versus Sosa IBO world championship under auspices of Disrupt Promotions.