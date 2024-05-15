Ghana’s Alice Nana Dearing opens a swimming academy

Alice Nana Dearing, a British Ghanaian swimmer who performed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has launched a Swimming Academy – Swim With Your Meaning (SWYM) at the Achimota School in Ghana.

According to Alice, she was inspired and advised by her mum who comes from Osu in Accra.

The fact that Achimota has produced many distinguished and popular international statesmen including Presidents Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, J.J. Rawlings, and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

So far over 20 swimmers have signed up to join the Swimming Academy, however, she expects to have about 250 regular swimmers in the future.

She is an advocate for freedom and human rights and backs more blacks and females to have the water experience.

She told the media, she wants to help coaching structures in some countries that lack the experience and facilities.

In June 2021, she made history as the first black female swimmer to represent Great Britain at the 2020 Olympic Games in open water events