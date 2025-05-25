Ghana’s Amateur Boxing Faces Systemic Challenges Despite Medal Haul

Ghana’s amateur boxing sector continues to grapple with chronic underinvestment and limited exposure, despite the Black Rockets youth team securing three gold medals at the 2025 African Youth Boxing Championship in Conakry, Guinea.

Flyweight Mathias Ashitey (18), bantamweight George Dowouna, and middleweight Desmond Pappoe claimed individual titles, while Ghana placed third overall. However, the delegation—led by assistant coach George Martey—consisted of only three boxers, raising concerns about missed opportunities for broader athlete development.

The team’s pre-tournament struggles underscored systemic issues. Sources close to the delegation confirmed logistical hurdles, including delayed airline tickets and insufficient per diems, nearly jeopardizing their participation. “Without timely funding, talent alone cannot thrive,” Martey remarked during a post-event interview.

Ghana’s boxing legacy, marked by Olympic silver and bronze medals and historic Commonwealth successes, contrasts sharply with current grassroots challenges. Former Ghana Boxing Federation President George Lamptey, now an International Boxing Association (IBA) technical officer, emphasized the need for expanded athlete registrations: “More boxers mean more exposure and experience—critical for sustaining competitiveness.”

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) recently addressed funding gaps during its inaugural strategic retreat in Koforidua, endorsing the government’s proposed Sports Fund as a potential solution. Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams reiterated the urgency during his keynote address: “Strategic investments in infrastructure and athlete welfare are non-negotiable for long-term success.”

Despite these pledges, facilities like the Kaneshie Sports Complex remain under-resourced, limiting talent pipelines. Stakeholders urge swift implementation of the Sports Fund to address transportation, training, and international partnership needs.

Ghana last produced a boxing world champion in 1994 (Azumah Nelson). Recent GOC initiatives aim to align federation strategies with the 2023 National Sports Policy, targeting actionable reforms by December 2024.