Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey yet to know the hospital Christian Atsu is receiving treatment

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashitey-Odunton says the Embassy is yet to locate which hospital Black Stars player Christian Atsu was receiving treatment after he was pulled out of the rubble.

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Ritcher scale in the early hours of Monday hit Turkey and parts of Syria which claimed over 7000, and thousands were injured.

After many hours of searching for Atsu, their teammates, and the technical director, it was confirmed on Tuesday by Atsu’s Manager Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey, that the former Chelsea and Newcastle player was pulled out after 26

hours in the debris.

However, Madam Ashitey-Odunton said the Embassy was yet to find out which hospital he was transported to due to the confusion in the country but confirmed the Ghanaian international was extricated from the rubble.

“We’re yet to establish contact with Christian Atsu because of the confusion around but we know he’s been pulled out of the rubble and sent to the hospital.

“But we don’t know which particular hospital he’s been sent to. We’re working with the ministry of foreign affairs in locating his hospital and the ministry has assured me that they’ll find him”.

She said efforts were being made to evacuate Ghanaians who were stranded in Istanbul to Ankara for safety.

“What we’re doing is that we together with the Ghanaian community are getting Ghanaians who are stranded in Istanbul and Ankara. I must say members of the Ghanaian community have been very accommodating,” the Ghana Ambassador

to Turkey said.

In a related development, Atsu’s Manager called for continued prayers for the 31-year-old for his total recovery.

The skillful player signed for Hatayspor in September 2022 and managed to get his first goal for the club when his side beat Kasimpasa 1-0 over the weekend.