Ghana’s Ambitious Hand Hygiene Strategy Aims to Close Gaps by 2030

In a bold move to prioritize public health and sustainable development, Ghana has launched its Hand Hygiene for All Strategy and Road Map (2022–2030), a comprehensive framework designed to ensure universal access to handwashing facilities and hygiene education.

The initiative, spearheaded by WaterAid Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, responds to stark disparities in hygiene access exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New data from the strategy reveals that only 25% of Ghana’s population had access to basic handwashing facilities in 2022, with rural communities and low-income urban areas disproportionately affected. The eight-year plan aims to bridge this gap by targeting schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and public spaces, while advocating for policy reforms and private-sector partnerships.

“Hand hygiene isn’t just about health—it’s a lifeline for dignity, education, and economic productivity,” said Dr. Afia Zakiya, WaterAid Ghana’s Country Director, in an interview. “When children lack clean water and soap at school, absenteeism rises. When markets lack hygiene infrastructure, disease spreads. This strategy addresses these systemic issues holistically.”

A Dual Focus: Infrastructure and Behavior Change

The roadmap’s success hinges on two pillars: improving physical infrastructure and fostering long-term behavioral change. Over 50,000 community-led hygiene promotion campaigns are planned nationwide, leveraging local leaders, radio dramas, and social media to shift cultural norms. Meanwhile, the government has pledged to allocate 15% of its sanitation budget to hand hygiene projects, with a focus on solar-powered water systems in off-grid communities.

Critics, however, question the feasibility of these targets. Kwame Asare, a sanitation engineer in Tamale, noted logistical hurdles: “Many rural schools still rely on boreholes that dry up seasonally. Without reliable water sources, even the best handwashing stations become obsolete.”

WaterAid acknowledges these challenges but emphasizes innovation. Pilot projects in the Volta Region, for instance, use rainwater harvesting systems paired with low-cost soap dispensers. Early results show a 40% increase in handwashing compliance in participating schools.

Private Sector Role Under Scrutiny

The strategy explicitly calls for private-sector collaboration, urging companies to invest in hygiene projects as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments. So far, six multinational firms have signed agreements to fund facilities in high-traffic areas. Yet activists argue this approach risks uneven progress.

“Corporate partnerships often prioritize visibility over need,” said Ama Serwah, founder of the Accra-based NGO Clean Communities. “We’ve seen handwashing stations built near corporate offices while rural clinics go ignored. Accountability mechanisms must be enforced.”