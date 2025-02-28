Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Chief Reveals Constant Threat to Life Amid Relentless Graft Fight

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has laid bare the perilous realities of leading the nation’s anti-corruption crusade, disclosing that his role places him under “ultra high” security risk and forces him to live in a state of perpetual vigilance against potential attacks.

Speaking at a Constitution Day Public Lecture on Friday, Agyebeng painted a stark picture of the threats faced by his office, describing the job as “thankless” and fraught with existential dangers.

“The position of Special Prosecutor fetches you droves of enemies daily and brings you into direct confrontation with the lowest forms of debasement in humans,” Agyebeng told attendees, including policymakers and civil society leaders. “Some of these enemies would not hesitate to take a life if given the chance.” His remarks underscore the volatile intersection of public demand for accountability and the fierce resistance from those under scrutiny—a tension he likened to a national paradox.

Agyebeng, appointed in 2021 to head the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), emphasized that while Ghanaians broadly condemn corruption, individuals and institutions often recoil when investigations target them directly. “No one happily accedes to indictment. No one welcomes investigations,” he said, noting that pushback against his office ranges from legal maneuvering to covert intimidation. This resistance, he argued, reflects a societal hypocrisy: citizens clamor for clean governance but balk when accountability hits close to home.

The Special Prosecutor’s revelations come amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s anti-corruption framework. Despite high-profile probes into alleged graft within government contracts and state agencies, critics argue progress remains slow, hampered by political interference and under-resourcing. Agyebeng’s admission of personal risk amplifies long-standing concerns about the safety of whistleblowers and prosecutors in a region where anti-graft officials often face retaliation.

His speech also highlighted the psychological toll of the role. “You do not go asking for this job—it finds you,” he said, framing his work as a reluctant calling rather than a career ambition. The OSP’s mandate, created in 2017 to prosecute corruption cases independently, has been both praised for its potential and criticized for its limited convictions to date.

Civil society groups have rallied behind Agyebeng’s candid remarks. “His transparency about these threats is a wake-up call,” said Ghana Integrity Initiative director Linda Ofori-Kwafo. “If we want accountability, we must protect those tasked with delivering it.” Meanwhile, governance analysts warn that the OSP’s effectiveness hinges on broader systemic reforms, including judicial independence and witness protection programs.

Agyebeng’s disclosures resonate beyond Ghana. Across Africa, anti-corruption bodies often operate under similar threats, with officials in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa facing assassinations, smear campaigns, or abrupt dismissals. In Ghana, where corruption scandals frequently dominate headlines, Agyebeng’s plight underscores a grim reality: the fight for transparency is as dangerous as it is vital.

As the lecture concluded, the Special Prosecutor struck a defiant tone. “The work continues, regardless of the risks,” he declared. For a nation grappling with graft, his resolve may offer hope—but his warnings serve as a sobering reminder: in the battle against corruption, the price of courage is eternal vigilance.