Ghana’s Anti-Corruption Office Insists Ex-Finance Minister Appear for Questioning

Ghana’s Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is demanding former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta face investigators in person as part of a corruption probe linked to the controversial National Cathedral project and a disputed revenue contract.

The agency dismissed claims of political bias, asserting it only summons individuals it deems suspects after gathering evidence.

OSP spokesperson Sammy Darko emphasized that legal procedures like statement-taking and fingerprinting require Ofori-Atta’s physical presence, rejecting his lawyers’ potential involvement in these steps. While acknowledging the ex-minister’s health concerns, Darko stressed the need for verified medical proof to excuse his absence. The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ofori-Atta’s party, accused the OSP of political targeting, but the agency countered that its investigations into the National Cathedral and a $100 million revenue deal with firm SML began years ago, spanning multiple administrations.

The case has reignited debates about accountability in Ghana, where high-profile corruption probes often face accusations of partisanship. The OSP, operating with limited resources, maintains its mandate remains impartial despite political pressure. Public scrutiny now centers on whether Ofori-Atta will comply or prolong the standoff—a test of Ghana’s resolve to tackle graft at the highest levels.