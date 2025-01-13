Ghana’s Appointment Committee to Vet Ministerial Nominees on January 13, 2025

The Parliament of Ghana’s Appointment Committee is set to vet three key ministerial nominees presented by the President for important positions on January 13, 2025.

The nominees—Cassiel Ato Forson for Finance, John Abdullai Jinapor for Energy, and Dr. Dominic Ayine for the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice—are scheduled for scrutiny as part of the country’s ministerial confirmation process.

The vetting will assess the qualifications of the nominees, their professional achievements, and whether their experience aligns with the significant roles they are set to undertake at a crucial time for the country. During the process, the Appointments Committee will also examine their past statements and positions, with particular attention to how their previous actions and remarks may impact their new responsibilities in government.

The outcome of this vetting process will determine if the nominees are confirmed to lead their respective ministries—Finance, Energy, and Justice—during a pivotal period for Ghana’s economic and political landscape.