Ghana’s Appointments Committee Continues Vetting of Ministerial Nominees

Ghana’s Appointments Committee of Parliament is intensifying its vetting process as the next round of ministerial nominees is set to appear before the committee today, Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Among the nominees slated for questioning are Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister-Designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs; Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister-Designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; and Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister-Designate for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry.

The committee’s scrutiny of these nominees is expected to delve into their proposed policies and plans for the sectors they are poised to lead.

This follows Monday’s intense sessions, where Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister-Designate; Eric Opoku, the Agriculture Minister-Designate; and Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Roads and Highways Minister-Designate, faced tough questions from lawmakers. The vetting process is crucial in shaping the next government’s leadership, and each nominee’s ability to clearly outline their vision will be pivotal in securing confirmation.

As the vetting continues, the following sessions are also on the horizon: On Wednesday, January 22, nominees for Tourism, Fisheries, and Youth Development will present their cases, with Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Emelia Arthur, and George Opare-Addo expected to take the floor. The next day, Thursday, January 23, will see nominees for the Northern, Oti, Volta, and Eastern regions undergo questioning. Friday, January 24, will focus on the Northern, Ashanti, and Upper East regions. Finally, on Monday, January 27, nominees for the Ahafo, Savannah, and Greater Accra regions will face the committee.

With each day, the stakes rise. The Appointments Committee holds the power to shape the new administration’s cabinet, and with the intense scrutiny faced by the nominees, the outcome of these sessions could define the success of the incoming government. The process underscores Ghana’s commitment to a transparent and accountable governance system, ensuring that those entrusted with the country’s future are thoroughly vetted before taking office.