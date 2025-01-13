Ghana’s Appointments Committee Vetting First Set of Ministerial Nominees for 2025

The Appointments Committee of the Parliament of Ghana is set to vet the first batch of nominees for ministerial positions as President John Dramani Mahama’s administration begins to take shape.

The vetting session, which is scheduled for Monday, 13 January 2025, will include three high-profile nominees.

Cassiel Ato Forson, the nominated Minister-designate for Finance, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, who has been proposed as the Attorney General and Minister-designate for Justice, and John Abdulai Jinapor, the nominated Minister-designate for Energy, are all scheduled to appear before the committee.

These nominees are part of President Mahama’s broader efforts to establish a new leadership team to help steer Ghana’s governance in the coming years. The outcome of today’s vetting will be closely watched, as it marks the beginning of the parliamentary approval process for key members of Mahama’s new government.