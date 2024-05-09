Ghana’s April Inflation dropped to 25 percent

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday announced that the country’s inflation rate dropped to 25 percent in April, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 25.8 percent recorded a month earlier.

“The slower rate of inflation in April was due to a decline in food inflation during the month under review,” said Samuel Annim, the government statistician at the GSS, during a regular monthly briefing.

Compared to March, food inflation declined by 2.8 percentage points to 26.8 percent in April, while non-food inflation increased by 0.9 percentage points to 23.5 percent in April, he said.

Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced and imported items stood at 25.7 percent and 23.5 percent respectively, the statistician added.

In recent years, Ghana has been experiencing an economic crisis, characterized by high inflation and unemployment. The country secured a 3 billion U.S. dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund in May last year, hoping to revive its economy.