Ghana’s Asantehene Demands Overhaul of Black Stars Selection Process

In a stern address to newly appointed Youth and Sports Minister Kofi Adams, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II issued a rallying cry to restore integrity to Ghana’s struggling national football team, the Black Stars.

The revered monarch, speaking during a courtesy visit by the minister, pinpointed favoritism in player selection as a root cause of the team’s recent decline, urging an immediate shift toward meritocracy.

“The Black Stars have been disgraceful these days,” Otumfuo declared, his words carrying the weight of a leader deeply invested in national pride. “You have to get the Black Stars back on the winning track.” His critique comes amid growing frustration among fans over the team’s inconsistent performances, including a group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and a string of underwhelming friendly matches.

The Asantehene’s message was unambiguous: political meddling and backroom influence must end. “Make sure the technical team invites players who deserve to be in the national team,” he insisted. “No other person should be allowed to bring their players to the team.” This sharp rebuke echoes longstanding rumors of external pressures dictating call-ups, a practice critics argue has diluted the squad’s competitiveness.

Observers view Otumfuo’s intervention as a pivotal moment. As a key cultural authority, his public stance amplifies calls for transparency in a nation where football is both a passion and a political lightning rod. Previous administrations have faced accusations of prioritizing commercial interests or appeasing powerful figures over fielding the strongest squad—a trend that has eroded public trust.

The timing of the remarks adds urgency. Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign resumes next month with critical matches against Chad and Madagascar. With the Black Stars yet to secure a win in their qualifying group, supporters are desperate for signs of renewal. The technical team, led by coach Otto Addo, now faces intensified scrutiny to prove that talent, not connections, will shape the roster.

For Kofi Adams, the directive is both a challenge and an opportunity. As his predecessor faced backlash over the team’s decline, his success may hinge on heeding Otumfuo’s counsel. “This isn’t just about football,” remarked sports analyst Kwame Acheampong. “It’s about reclaiming Ghana’s identity as a football powerhouse. When a king speaks, the nation listens—but action must follow.”

As the qualifiers loom, the spotlight burns brighter. Can the Black Stars shed the weight of favoritism and reignite their fighting spirit? For millions of Ghanaians, the answer will define more than a game—it will test the soul of a nation’s beloved sport.