Ghana’s Ashanti Region Faces Maternal Mortality Crisis as SDG Deadline Nears

Ghana’s Ashanti Region recorded 1,000 maternal deaths between 2020 and 2024, underscoring a dire healthcare gap as the country races to meet global targets for reducing childbirth fatalities.

Regional Health Director Dr. Frank Adomanko Boateng issued a stark warning at the 2024 Regional Health Forum, urging accelerated action to curb the toll, which remains far above the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) benchmark of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The figures reveal systemic failures in access to quality care, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure gaps and shortages of skilled birth attendants persist. Dr. Boateng called for urgent investments in healthcare facilities, community education, and training programs, stressing that “the clock is ticking” on Ghana’s pledge to safeguard mothers. The Ashanti Region, a hub of nearly 6 million people, mirrors nationwide struggles: Ghana’s maternal mortality rate stalled at 319 per 100,000 live births in 2023, well above the SDG target.

The crisis reflects deeper inequities. Despite Ghana’s flagship National Health Insurance Scheme, rural clinics often lack basic supplies, emergency transport, and specialists to handle complications like hemorrhage or eclampsia.

Cultural barriers further delay care, with some families prioritizing traditional birth attendants over hospitals until crises escalate. While the government touts maternal health as a priority, funding remains inconsistent—a 2023 budget allocated just 7% to healthcare, below the African Union’s 15% benchmark.

The path forward demands more than rhetoric. Scaling up mobile clinics, incentivizing midwives to work in remote areas, and leveraging community leaders to combat stigma could save lives. Yet with six years left, progress requires political will and donor alignment—not just plans. As Dr. Boateng’s plea echoes, Ghana’s ability to turn pledges into action will define not just its SDG report card, but the fate of thousands of women waiting in the wings.