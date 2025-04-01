Ghana’s Ashanti Region Suffers Sharp Economic Decline Under NPP – Business Leader

Ghana’s Ashanti Region, the nation’s commercial heartbeat, has endured severe economic strain under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), according to Dr. Thomas Kofi Dompem, CEO of Obibini Blackman Company Limited.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the business leader argued that fiscal policies since the NPP took power in 2017 have exacerbated challenges initially flagged under the prior National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“The Ashanti Region is Ghana’s economic engine—home to traders, manufacturers, and enterprises driving national growth,” Dompem said. “But under the NPP, instability here reflects broader national decline.” He cited the cedi’s plunge from 4 to 15 against the U.S. dollar since 2017, alongside rising port duties and taxes that have stifled businesses.

Dompem recalled that the NDC government faced criticism for similar issues, including currency volatility and high tariffs, but claimed the NPP’s tenure worsened conditions. “The very problems the NPP campaigned against have deepened under their watch,” he asserted, noting that Ashanti’s dense economic activity makes it a barometer for national fiscal health.

The region contributes approximately 30% of Ghana’s industrial output and 18% of GDP, according to 2024 Bank of Ghana data. Its struggles mirror nationwide challenges: inflation hit 45% in January 2025, and debt restructuring talks with the IMF remain unresolved.

Political analysts suggest Dompem’s critique aligns with growing dissatisfaction ahead of 2026 elections, particularly in the NPP’s Ashanti stronghold. The NDC has seized on the narrative, accusing the government of “policy failures,” while the NPP highlights infrastructure projects like the Kumasi International Airport expansion.

Neither the Finance Ministry nor NPP officials responded to requests for comment. As Ghana navigates its economic crossroads, stakeholders await actionable solutions to revive the Ashanti Region’s—and the nation’s—fortunes.