Ghana’s Ato Forson Pledges Policy Implementation as NDC Prepares to Take Office

Former Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson, has promised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will begin rolling out its proposed policies from January 7, 2024, following the party’s victory in the recent elections.

In an interview with Joy News, Forson described the election results as a clear message from the electorate, calling the defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a “revolution of the people of Ghana.” He noted that the outcome reflected widespread public demand for change and urged political leaders to recognize the need for reform.

“This is a strong signal,” Forson said. “Ghana is a country where the people are angry, and they want change. The status quo cannot continue.”

Emphasizing the NDC’s resolve, Forson assured the public that the party is fully committed to meeting the expectations of the Ghanaian people. He confirmed that policy implementation would begin promptly, starting from January 7, 2024.

“I assure you that the NDC will begin executing policies that address the real needs of Ghanaians,” Forson stated, expressing confidence in the party’s plans for the future.