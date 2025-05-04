Ghana’s Attorney-General Criticized for Public Statements in High-Profile Corruption Case

Ghana’s Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, faces accusations of compromising judicial integrity after a lawyer affiliated with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) condemned his public commentary on an ongoing corruption case involving former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu Boahene.

Legal practitioner Kwesi Botchway Jnr Esq., a member of the NPP’s communications team, argued Ayine’s media engagements risk prejudicing the trial and undermining public trust in legal proceedings.

Bochway, speaking during an interview with Asempa FM on May 4, 2025, asserted that Ayine’s public remarks about Adu Boahene’s alleged embezzlement of $7 million in state funds violated prosecutorial norms. “The Attorney-General’s duty is to present evidence in court, not to litigate cases through the media,” he said. Adu Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, are accused of diverting funds intended for a cybersecurity contract with Israeli firm ISC Holdings Limited through their private company, BNC Communications Bureau. Investigators claim only a portion of the funds reached the contractor, with the remainder allegedly used for personal expenses.

The Accra High Court revoked Adu Boahene’s GH¢80 million bail on May 4, ordering his remand into the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven working days. Prosecutors argued the former NSB head attempted to interfere with witnesses, prompting the court to adjourn the case to May 13, 2025, to allow the completion of witness statements. Discussions about bail terms were held in-camera, reflecting heightened sensitivities around the proceedings.

Botchway warned that Ayine’s public framing of Adu Boahene as guilty could politicize the judiciary, particularly if the court rules in the defendant’s favor. “Should an acquittal occur, critics may wrongly attribute it to judicial bias rather than the merits of the case,” he said. He emphasized that while public discourse on legal matters is legitimate, prosecutors must avoid fueling speculation that could sway perceptions prematurely.

The Attorney-General’s office has not directly addressed Botchway’s criticisms. However, Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai previously defended Ayine’s approach during a March 24 interview, stating, “Prosecutors routinely express confidence in their cases without implying bias.”

Legal analysts note the case tests Ghana’s adherence to procedural fairness amid politically charged allegations. Adu Boahene’s lawyers, Zoe, Akyea & Co., have similarly accused the state of “trial by media,” citing Ayine’s description of their clients as “state looters” during a press conference in March.

The outcome of the May 13 hearing is anticipated to shape perceptions of Ghana’s judicial independence, particularly as the government faces scrutiny over balancing transparency with the right to a fair trial.