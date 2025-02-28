Ghana’s Auditor General Faces Backlash as Financial Losses Top GH¢10.2 Billion Amid Anti-Corruption Reversal

A staggering GH¢10.2 billion in public funds has been lost through financial irregularities since 2019, according to Auditor General reports, reigniting scrutiny over the office’s retreat from aggressive anti-corruption measures once championed by former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo.

The revelations have sparked outrage among civil society groups and raised questions about political interference in Ghana’s accountability institutions.

Domelevo, ousted controversially in 2020 by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, had pioneered groundbreaking reforms during his tenure, including surcharges, disallowances, and an electronic audit system. These tools recovered GH¢4.6 million in misused funds and earned him praise as a rare anti-graft crusader. His removal, however, marked a turning point: successor Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has since abandoned the surcharge regime, despite a binding Supreme Court order mandating its use.

A Controversial Exit, A Costly Silence



Domelevo’s 2020 dismissal followed contentious claims about his age and nationality—allegations widely viewed as politically motivated. Critics accused the government of sidelining an official who had targeted high-profile figures, including then-Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo, whom Domelevo surcharged in the Kroll & Associates scandal involving a $1 million payment for no deliverables. The case, later dismissed under Asiedu’s leadership, became emblematic of the office’s shifted priorities.

“They changed the locks before he could return to his desk,” recalled Kofi Abedu, a civil society activist. “Domelevo’s crime was being effective. His successors seem more interested in protecting the powerful than recovering stolen funds.”

Audit Reports Expose Systemic Failures



Five years of audit reports (2019–2023) reveal a stark contrast in enforcement. Under Domelevo, surcharges held officials personally liable for mismanagement. Since his exit, not a single surcharge has been issued—even as audits uncovered GH¢9.96 billion in irregularities across ministries and agencies, plus GH¢327 million misappropriated by local governments.

The Auditor General’s 2023 report explicitly notes the absence of investigations or recoveries, flouting both constitutional mandates and the Supreme Court’s 2017 ruling in OccupyGhana v. Attorney-General, which compelled compliance.

Double Standards in Leadership



The irony deepens with Asiedu’s recent two-year contract extension, approved despite him turning 60 last year—the same age threshold used to force Domelevo out. Civil society organizations allege the discrepancy exposes politicized governance. “The rules apply only to those who inconvenience the system,” said anti-corruption group Integrity Initiative.

With public trust eroding, demands mount for Asiedu to explain the inaction. “How can his own reports detail colossal losses yet he takes no steps?” questioned Cassiel Ato Forson. The government has yet to respond, but analysts warn the impunity undermines Ghana’s fight against corruption, ranked 70th globally by Transparency International.

As Ghana grapples with economic turmoil, the GH¢10.2 billion question remains: Will accountability be sacrificed for political expediency, or can institutions reclaim their mandate to protect public funds? For now, the Auditor General’s office—once a beacon of reform—stands at the center of a storm it appears reluctant to weather.