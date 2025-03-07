Ghana’s Austere Independence Day Leaves Small Businesses Counting Costs

Ghana’s subdued 63rd Independence Day celebrations, marked by scaled-back festivities at the Jubilee House, have left small businesses reeling as vendors reliant on national events faced steep losses.

The government’s decision to prioritize fiscal restraint over large public gatherings disrupted a critical revenue stream for informal traders, sparking calls for greater consideration of economic ripple effects in future policy decisions.

For vendors like Cynthia Quarcoo, who sells snacks at Accra’s Makola Market, the day is typically a financial lifeline. “Independence Day is usually one of our best days for business,” reflecting on the stark contrast this year. “There was no crowd, no sales—nothing.” Nearby, Jemima Asare, a trader specializing in Ghanaian flags and memorabilia, echoed her frustration. Having stocked up in anticipation of the usual rush, she found demand “almost non-existent,” leaving her with piles of unsold items.

The shift of festivities to the high-security Jubilee House, accessible only to a limited audience, exacerbated challenges. Beverage seller Fuseina Moro noted that public events like these often provide “seasonal relief” for small-scale entrepreneurs. “Without them, we struggle,” she said, urging authorities to expand future celebrations.

At the traditionally vibrant Black Star Square, which has hosted Independence Day parades for decades, only a scattering of tourists and locals gathered, many visibly disappointed by the muted atmosphere. Meanwhile, hawkers and food vendors—usually fixtures at such events—were barred from the tightly controlled Jubilee House precinct, with no alternative trading spaces provided.

The fallout highlights a broader tension between austerity measures and the informal economy’s reliance on public gatherings. While the government’s cost-cutting stance aligns with efforts to curb spending, traders argue that the abrupt downsizing overlooked their precarious livelihoods. “These events help us make ends meet,” Moro emphasized, a sentiment shared by many whose earnings hinge on predictable seasonal booms.

Analysts suggest the episode underscores the need for policymakers to engage stakeholders in the informal sector when designing fiscal strategies. As Ghana balances economic discipline with grassroots realities, small businesses remain hopeful that future national celebrations will revive both patriotic spirit and vital commerce.