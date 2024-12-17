Ghana’s Aviation Sector Shows Steady Recovery with Optimistic Outlook for 2024

Ghana’s international air passenger traffic continues to show positive growth in 2024, with figures for the third quarter reaching 1.74 million passengers, surpassing the total throughput recorded in 2022, according to data from the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

While slightly trailing the figures from 2023, this trend signals a promising trajectory for the country’s aviation sector.

Historically, the fourth quarter of the year has seen increased travel volumes, driven by festive-season activities and tourism. This suggests that Ghana’s aviation industry could experience a significant boost in the final months of 2024, reinforcing the ongoing recovery.

The country’s tourism initiatives, such as the ‘December in GH’ campaign by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), are expected to further stimulate growth. The 2024 edition of this event aims to attract 1.3 million visitors, positioning Ghana as a key holiday destination and driving up air travel demand.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana’s aviation sector had seen steady growth, with passenger throughput rising from 1.75 million in 2016 to 2.11 million in 2019. However, the pandemic severely impacted global air travel, leading to a drastic 66.7% decline in Ghana’s passenger traffic in 2020, dropping to just 702,651 passengers.

Since then, the sector has made a strong recovery, with passenger numbers rebounding to 1.27 million in 2021 and continuing to grow in the following years. In 2023, passenger throughput reached 2.14 million, nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

In parallel, domestic air travel has also been on a recovery path. As of the third quarter of 2024, domestic passenger throughput stood at 623,704, showing steady improvement from pandemic lows. Between 2016 and 2019, domestic air travel saw strong growth, increasing from 421,986 passengers in 2016 to 690,314 in 2019. Although the pandemic caused a sharp decline in 2020, passenger numbers rebounded significantly in 2021 and 2022, with a peak of 852,101 passengers.

However, in 2023, domestic passenger throughput fell to 775,662, indicating slower growth. With higher travel volumes expected in the fourth quarter, the year-end performance could improve, contributing to further strengthening of Ghana’s aviation sector recovery.

Looking ahead, the continued positive momentum in both international and domestic passenger traffic suggests that Ghana’s aviation industry is well on its way to fully recovering and even surpassing pre-pandemic levels in the coming years.