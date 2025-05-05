Ghana’s Azamati Shows Olympic Form With Season-Best 100m Run

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati delivered his fastest performance this season, clocking 10.02 seconds to win the 100m at the Desert Heat Classics in Arizona.

The victory marks the second sub-10.10 performance this month for the national record holder, building momentum ahead of this summer’s global championships.

Competing in lane five, Azamati outpaced American rivals Trayvion White-Austin (10.24s) and Tyson Tippett (10.24s) at the University of Arizona-hosted meet. The time improves upon his 10.07s showing at April’s Mt. SAC Relays in California, demonstrating consistent progress under coach Bolton since joining his training group after the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old athlete has battled injuries since setting Ghana’s 9.90s national record in 2021, but appears to be regaining championship form. His current world ranking secured qualification for Paris, where he aims to become Ghana’s first 100m finalist since 2004.

“Training alongside Olympic medalists like Fred Kerley has sharpened my race execution,” Azamati told 3Sports earlier this season. The Arizona-based sprinter has focused on refining his start mechanics – historically his weakest phase – while maintaining the powerful closing speed that propelled him to NCAA success.

Though still seeking his first sub-10 second race since 2022, Azamati’s back-to-back strong performances suggest he’s peaking at the ideal moment. His progression curve mirrors 2021, when early season 10.0-range times preceded his record-breaking summer.

With the African Championships and Paris Olympics approaching, Ghana’s sprint star appears positioned to challenge his personal best. The next month of competition will determine whether he can translate current form into the sub-9.95s times likely required for Olympic final contention. For now, the Desert Heat victory confirms his status as Africa’s second-fastest active sprinter behind Ferdinand Omanyala.