Ghana’s Banking Revival Debate: Balancing Justice Against Regulatory Trust

In the heart of Accra, a heated debate over the fate of defunct local banks is testing Ghana’s commitment to financial stability.

As whispers grow louder about reinstating licenses for institutions like GN Bank and Heritage Bank—shuttered during a sweeping banking sector cleanup—economist Professor Peter Quartey is sounding an alarm: *Move too fast, and risk unraveling years of reform.*

The push to revive these banks has gained momentum since Dr. Johnson Asiama’s recent appointment as Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, with proponents framing it as a chance to “correct past wrongs” and reclaim local ownership in a sector now dominated by foreign players. But Quartey, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), warns that haste could reignite the very crises the cleanup sought to extinguish. “Reversing regulatory decisions without rigor doesn’t restore confidence—it erodes it,” he argues.

Between 2017 and 2019, Ghana’s financial sector underwent a seismic shakeup. The BoG, under former Governor Dr. Ernest Addison, revoked licenses of nine banks, citing insolvency and governance failures. The move aimed to purge the system of weak institutions, but critics called it overzealous, disproportionately targeting indigenous banks. Today, foreign entities control nearly 70% of Ghana’s commercial banking assets—a statistic that fuels nostalgia for local ownership.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of GN Bank, and Seidu Agongo of Heritage Bank have long contested their closures, alleging procedural missteps and political bias. Nduom, in particular, has waged a public campaign, insisting his bank was solvent and “wrongfully condemned.” Yet Addison, before retiring, stood firm: “Reopening these cases would undermine the cleanup’s credibility,” he asserted in 2023.

Quartey’s caution hinges on a fragile truth: trust in regulation is hard-won and easily lost. Restoring licenses without transparent, independent audits, he argues, could signal that BoG rulings are negotiable—a perception that might tempt future banks to gamble with compliance. “If every closure becomes a political bargaining chip, regulators lose their teeth,” says financial analyst Esi Ansah. “Investors notice that.”

The stakes are high. Ghana’s economy, still reeling from inflation peaks and a protracted debt restructuring, cannot afford another banking crisis. The 2018 cleanup cost taxpayers over 21 billion cedis ($2 billion), and Quartey fears a repeat: “Liquidity risks, currency instability—these aren’t abstract threats. We’ve lived them.”

Pro-restoration advocates propose middle grounds: independent forensic audits of shuttered banks, legal pathways to challenge closures, and tighter governance to prevent future mismanagement. But even these measures require delicate handling. “An audit isn’t a rubber stamp,” warns Quartey. “If it finds those banks were indeed insolvent, reopening them would be reckless.”

Investor sentiment hangs in the balance. While some might applaud license restorations as a win for local enterprise, others could interpret it as regulatory flip-flopping—a red flag for foreign capital. “Markets crave predictability,” says Accra-based fund manager Kofi Mensah. “If the BoG’s decisions aren’t final, Ghana’s financial credibility takes a hit.”

Politics vs. Principles

Beneath the technical debates lies a thornier question: Can Ghana reconcile political pressure with regulatory independence? The Nduom and Agongo cases have become lightning rods for broader frustrations over economic sovereignty and elite accountability. Yet bending rules for sentiment risks a dangerous precedent.

“This isn’t just about two banks,” Quartey stresses. “It’s about whether Ghana’s institutions can enforce rules without fear or favor.” As the BoG weighs its next move, the world is watching—not just for the outcome, but for the precedent it sets. In the delicate dance between justice and stability, Ghana’s next steps could define its financial future.

For now, Quartey’s mantra lingers: *Don’t rush.* In a nation where economic scars are still fresh, patience might be the boldest policy of all.