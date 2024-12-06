Ghana’s Bawumia Urges Voters to Choose Leadership for the Future in Final Campaign Rally

As Ghana approaches its crucial December 7, 2024, general elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on voters to reflect on who is best suited to lead the country into the future.

Addressing a large crowd at the NPP’s final campaign rally, Bawumia posed a series of questions aimed at distinguishing himself from his rival, former President John Mahama. He asked, “Who can better unite this country? Who can bring innovative ideas to propel Ghana into the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Who has the integrity to fight corruption? Who can continue the Free Senior High School initiative?”

Bawumia, who has positioned himself as the candidate of progress, emphasized his vision of a united Ghana driven by innovation and compassion for the vulnerable. He portrayed Mahama as a figure of the past, urging voters to look to the future.

With nearly 18.8 million registered voters, Ghana’s election is seen as a pivotal moment for the nation, known for its stable democratic transitions. President Akufo-Addo, who has reached his constitutional term limits, is ineligible for re-election, marking the first presidential election in two decades without his candidacy. As the country heads to the polls, both local and international observers will be watching closely for a peaceful and transparent election.