Ghana’s Beach Volleyball Teams Vie for Paris 2024 Olympics Qualification in Morocco

Ghana’s male and female beach volleyball teams are currently in Martil, Morocco, competing in the final phase of continental qualifications for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from June 18th to 23rd.

The tournament not only determines Olympic qualifiers but also offers slots for the World Championship, with the top four teams earning coveted spots. The ultimate winners will secure the chance to represent Africa at the Olympics.

Abdul Hamid Ibrahim and Eric Tsatsu are pairing up for the men’s team, while Charity Torku and Juliana Aryee aim to secure qualification for Ghana on the women’s side.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, has extended his best wishes to the players and officials, urging them to proudly represent Ghana on the international stage.