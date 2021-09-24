Ghana’s Bernard Mensah must be cautioned over his decision to exit the black stars

In November 2020, Turkey-based midfielder Bernard Mensah took to social media to announce his decision to temporarily call time on his Black Stars career.

According to multiple media reports, both online and traditional media, the Kayserispor captain was benched during a FIFA international friendly game against Qatar by SACKED head coach Charles Akonnor after an influential member of the squad asked the coach to bench him after the former Atletico Madrid midfielder confronted the player over his sloppy play.

Mensah, a product of WAFA, also eye-witnessed a situation where the same influential player asked for TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams Nuhu to be dropped out of the team entirely.

Since his shocking announcement, no official of the Ghana FA has attempted to talk the 26-year-old out of his decision.

But, these are the three compelling reasons why Ghana should talk the midfield dynamo out of his retirement from the Black Stars.

1.Imperious form in the Turkish Super Lig

Mensah is redefining and reshaping the task of destructive and constructive midfield play in the Turkish Super Lig. In his last four matches for Kayserispor in the Turkish top-flight league, Mensah scored twice and assisted twice which is the best of all midfielders playing in the world’s top 15 leagues. The Turkish Super Lig is ranked 11th Best league in the world. Mensah provided a brace of assists for Kayserispor when they defeated giants Galatasaray 3-0 on Wednesday. Ghana is still at the stage of transition and is in dire need of players of Mensah’s qualities on the field of play.

2. Captain and leadership qualities

The former Getafe midfielder has been named captain of Kayserispor after he demonstrated strong leadership qualities at the club. It is easy to count the number of African players captaining clubs in mainstream European leagues and for Mensah to be handed the armband at the club means he has demonstrated strong leadership qualities. At a point where the Black Stars is lacking a lot of inspiration Ghana will need the leadership qualities and the form of the player.

3. New coach, New mentality, and open chances for everyone

Mensah’s main problem with the Ghanaian senior national team and his decision to call time on his international career was the lack of strong will and toughness of C.K Akonnor to command the dressing room and being a yes-man for a few of the influential players in the team. Now, Akonnor has been shown the exit, and a new coach will be named at the helm to steer the technical affairs of the Black Stars. There will be no point of influence from any player and the new coach will have the opportunity to assess every player based on his potential and not the influence of thin gods and demigods created in the dressing room.