Ghana’s Best Female Farmer, 19 others to embark on US Government sponsored Study tour

The National Best Female Farmer, Madam Yaa Adjeley, from Wassa in the Western Region, along with 19 other regional and district female award winners will embark on a training and study tour of the US.

The training and study tour packages awards is in honour of the 38th National Farmers’ Day awardees announced by USAID-supported Feed the Future (FtF) Ghana Policy LINK Activity.

The 20 women (comprising women in agriculture, youth, and persons with disabilities) will receive training in business management, financial access and management, and marketing.

A statement issued in Accra said they would also undertake a study tour to learn best practices from well-standing agribusinesses in Ghana to learn how to overcome the challenges they encounter as women in agriculture.

The National Farmers’ Day is celebrated on the first Friday of December to reward and recognize farmers for their role in ensuring food security and sufficiency, and economic growth in the country.

Mr. Yunus Abdulai, Country Lead for the Ghana Policy LINK Activity, said that this year’s Farmers’ Day marked on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition”, aligned with Policy LINK’s goal to promote inclusion and strengthen Ghana’s key agricultural actors and institutions, with a particular focus on increasing the engagement of women, youth, and vulnerable groups in policy making and implementation.

“We believe that value addition in the agriculture value chain is critical if Ghana wants to achieve sustainable, agriculture-led economic growth,” he said.

He said, “These women have distinguished themselves in what they do, and by providing them with this extra knowledge and exposure to other best practices, we believe they will be better placed to overcome the challenges they face, expand their operations, and ultimately help transform our country’s agriculture.”