Ghana’s Billie Jean King Cup Squad Named By Coach Richard Ayi Dartey

Ghana’s Billie Jean King Cup coach Richard Ayi Dartey, announce the squad to represent Ghana at the 2023 Billie King Cup in Nairobi Kenya.

The 2023 marks the 60th edition of the International Women’s tennis team’s tournament.

The Europe/ Africa Zone three group scheduled from the 10th to 17th June 2023 at the Nairobi club, Kenya.

The event will bring together 11 countries and will be split into two pools in a bid to give a chance to the African teams playing in the later rounds.

The teams coming to Nairobi include Tunisia, Morocco, Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, Burundi, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Uganda and Seychelles.

Coach Richard Ayi Dartey has selected UK based Elizabeth Kapari Bagerbaseh and three local based players Sisu Tomegah, Annette Cruicshank and Yvonne Bruce Tagoe

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh