Ghana’s Billie Jean King Cup Team Announced

The Ghana Tennis Federation has announced the National Female Tennis Team to represent Ghana at the Africa group 3 Billie Jean King Cup in Kenya 2023.

Captain/Coach: Richard Ayi Dartey

Annette Cruickshank

Yvonne Araba Bruce-Tagoe

Sisu Tomegah

Elizabeth Bagerbasseh

Coordinator: Hajia Zenabu Akoto

Photographer: Bernard Nii Bortey

