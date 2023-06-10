Ghana’s Billie Jean King Cup Team Announced

The Ghana Tennis Federation has announced the National Female Tennis Team to represent Ghana at the Africa group 3 Billie Jean King Cup in Kenya 2023.
Captain/Coach: Richard Ayi Dartey
Annette Cruickshank
Yvonne Araba Bruce-Tagoe
Sisu Tomegah
Elizabeth Bagerbasseh
Coordinator: Hajia Zenabu Akoto
Photographer: Bernard Nii Bortey
Join us to congratulate the team for their selection to represent Ghana and wish them success at the competition.
