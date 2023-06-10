Ghana’s Billie Jean King Cup Team Announced

By
Sammy Heywood Okine
-
0
Tennis Ghana
Tennis Ghana

The Ghana Tennis Federation has announced the National Female Tennis Team to represent Ghana at the Africa group 3 Billie Jean King Cup in Kenya 2023.

Captain/Coach: Richard Ayi Dartey

Annette Cruickshank

Yvonne Araba Bruce-Tagoe

Sisu Tomegah

Elizabeth Bagerbasseh

Coordinator: Hajia Zenabu Akoto

Photographer: Bernard Nii Bortey

Join us to congratulate the team for their selection to represent Ghana and wish them success at the competition.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here