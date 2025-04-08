Ghana’s BizBox Project Aims to Boost Youth and Disability-Led Enterprises

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has launched the Business in a Box (BizBox) Project to create 250,000 jobs for young people by 2027.

Designed as a four-year initiative, BizBox targets young entrepreneurs with a focus on inclusivity, earmarking 70 percent of its support for women and 10 percent for persons with disabilities.

The project offers participants a comprehensive package including training, mentorship, business coaching, and access to essential tools to establish or expand small and medium enterprises. Those who qualify will also benefit from support with formalizing their businesses, securing product certification, and gaining access to markets, startup kits, finance, and technology.

A significant portion of the project’s focus lies in agriculture and related sectors, aiming to boost the resilience and sustainability of youth-led enterprises in these industries.

Margaret Ansei, Chief Executive Officer of the GEA, underscored the need to improve market access for women entrepreneurs, noting that many still struggle to scale their businesses due to limited access to sustainable markets. She highlighted the inclusion of the Ghana Mall, a Trade Facilitation Hub developed under the BizBox framework, as a key solution for connecting women-led businesses with larger local and international markets.

According to Ansei, BizBox represents more than a technical program. “The BizBox is more than just a project; it symbolizes hope and opportunity. It encompasses the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to initiate, develop, own, and grow successful businesses,” she said.

Applications are currently open for the PWD Enterprise Support Programme, part of the broader initiative to ensure meaningful participation of persons with disabilities. The GEA has committed to ongoing monitoring and evaluation to track the effectiveness of support provided to enterprises owned by or employing people with disabilities.

This initiative reflects a growing recognition of inclusive entrepreneurship as a key driver of economic development in Ghana. By addressing the structural challenges faced by underrepresented groups, BizBox positions itself as a pathway to more equitable and sustained growth.